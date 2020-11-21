100 Years Ago: 1920

Pupils of the Webster school in Auburn will present “The Soul of Priscilla’’ Wednesday morning at the school hall in observance of “Thanksgiving and the Landing of the Pilgrims.” The sketch is under the direction of Prof. Pitcher, instructor in music.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Approximately 35 Auburn senior citizens received flu shots at the city building this morning and as they passed through the shot line, they were handed envelopes which will enable them to take free diabetes tests at home. Mrs. Shirley Schneider, Auburn Health Officer, says the envelopes contained material which constituted do-it-yourself diabetes tests.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Cuddling in an incubator, Kyrie Jackson, puts her arm around her smaller twin sister, Brielle, Thursday at The Medical Center of Central Massachusetts Memorial in Worcester, Mass. The twins, born 12 weeks prematurely, are among the first newborns to benefit from a new procedure that doctors say will sweep the country. Simply by placing premature twins together in the same incubator, medical professionals have noted more stable heart rates and oxygen levels and better weights.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: