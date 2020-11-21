RUMFORD – Frances “Fran” MacDonald Breau, 84, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris. She resided at the Concord Apartments in Rumford.

Born in Rumford on Jan. 2, 1936, she was a daughter of James and Elizabeth (Eldridge) MacDonald. She was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford and St Joseph’s Nursing school in Bangor. Fran worked at the Rumford Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also worked at LaVerdieres and was also a Private Home Care Aide.

Fran was a Communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church. She loved to knit and travel adventures with her cousin Margaret. She was a member of RAAPA and loved to sing and also loved to laugh.

She was married in Rumford on June 9, 1973, to William Breau who died in 1997.

She is survived by a daughter, Danielle Breau of Dixfield, a son, James Breau of Milton Township, stepsons, Russell Breau and wife Kathy of Ohio, Leonard Breau and wife Anne of Rumford, Michael Breau of Peru, Maine, Chris Breau and wife Delia of Portland, step-daughter Karen Estes of Florida, a sister, Dorothy Sanschagrin and husband Henry of Gorham, N.H., brother-in-law, Ray Fecteau of Gorham, N.H., sister-in-law, Doris MacDonald of Berlin, N.H., grandchildren, Kallie, Daniel, Nikki, Evan, Taylor, Zeke, Gidget, Sarah, Tanya, Jeremy, Kellie, Kevin, Christien, Jacob, Carolyn, many nieces, nephews and extended family in Prince Edward Island, Canada.

She was predeceased by a brother, Charles “Chick” MacDonald and a sister, Ellen Fecteau.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Friends and family are invited to call at the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, on Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in Rumford.