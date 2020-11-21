Saturday, November 21
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

BOXING
7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army

ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State

FOX — Indiana at Ohio State

FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska

SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

CBS — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida

ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama

FS1 — California at Oregon State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State

SECN — Kentucky at Alabama

7 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia

8 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Washington

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern California at Utah

FS1 — Washington State at Stanford

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas

RUGBY
12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped)

SKIING
12 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

11 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped)

SWIMMING
8 a.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2

