|Saturday, November 21
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada (Lightweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
CBSSN — Georgia Southern at Army
ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
ESPNU — Arkansas State at Texas State
FOX — Indiana at Ohio State
FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska
SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern
BTN — Iowa at Penn State
CBS — San Diego State at Nevada (Reno)
ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
ESPNU — Georgia State at South Alabama
FS1 — California at Oregon State
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh
FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State
SECN — Kentucky at Alabama
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose State at Fresno State
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia
|8 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Washington
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern California at Utah
FS1 — Washington State at Stanford
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Hawaii
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped)
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)
|5 a.m (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas
|RUGBY
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Newcastle at Bath (taped)
|SKIING
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur
|11 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: CF Pachua at Santos Laguna, Reclassification Match (taped)
|SWIMMING
|8 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 1
|9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 1
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Semifinal 2
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Semifinal 2
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.