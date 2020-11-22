NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has, for the second consecutive year, been recognized as a “Best Wellness Employer” by Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School.

The designation includes gold certification, the highest level achievable, and recognizes businesses and organizations committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs that promote a culture of well-being.

The Best Wellness Employer recipients recognize their wellness initiatives as a part of an overall corporate plan for a productive, top-performing workforce.

