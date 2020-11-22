Norway Savings Bank employees Tricia Brooks, assistant vice president compliance and benefits administrator, left, and Patty Shields, vice president human resources operations manager, display the 2020 Best Wellness Employer Award.

NORWAY — Norway Savings Bank has, for the second consecutive year, been recognized as a “Best Wellness Employer” by Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of corporate wellness programs, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School.

The designation includes gold certification, the highest level achievable, and recognizes businesses and organizations committed to creating best-in-class corporate wellness programs that promote a culture of well-being.

The Best Wellness Employer recipients recognize their wellness initiatives as a part of an overall corporate plan for a productive, top-performing workforce.

