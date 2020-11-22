Sue Knedler spray paints a spot on the giant 8-foot wreath that she and her brother Donald Gage, right, and her husband, Rick, not pictured, were making Saturday morning in front of the home the sister and brother grew up in on Route 2 in New Sharon. They planned to use a pulley system to hoist it up onto the 50-foot silo. They hope the wreath will last for the next two months. It’s the first time they have tried something like this, hoping to bring smiles to passing motorists. The farm is known as the Gage Farm, where their grandfather, father, and Donald operated a dairy farm until 2005, when the Knedlers bought it from Donald. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Sue Knedler, left, watches her brother Donald Gage, right, and her husband, Rick, work on a bracket they will use to secure and hoist this giant 8-foot wreath they were making onto the farm’s silo. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo