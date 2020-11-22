Arrests

Auburn

Justin Hayward, 42, 181 Pownal Road, Freeport, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening, at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Freeport.

Lewiston

Raymond Caouette, 48, 8 Pine St., Mechanic Falls, on a warrant, at 7:04 p.m. Friday, in Mechanic Falls.

John Siddiqui, 22, 85 Horton St., on a warrant for failure to appear, at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, in Lewiston.

Matthew Messenger, 39, 81 Elmwood Road, Auburn,. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear and violating conditions of release, at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in Lewiston.

Livermore Falls

Joshua Wade, 27, 45 High St., Livermore Falls, on a warrant for failure to appear, at 10 p.m. Friday, in Livermore Falls.

Andrew Fonck, 34, 53 Rosewood Rd., Casco, on a charge of domestic violence assault, at 11 p.m. Friday, in Livermore Falls.

« Previous