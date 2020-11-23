FARMINGTON — Selectmen Agenda 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 24

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing and vote on amendments to the M.M.A. Model General Assistance Ordinance, Appendices A – H

Item 3: To authorize the sale of the surplus 2003 Pierce Dash Pumper (Engine One)

Item 4: To authorize Interim Police Chief Shane Cote to submit a bid on a low mileage 2014 Ford Interceptor SUV and, pursuant to 30-A M.R.S § 5802.3, transfer the balances in the COPS Grant Reserve and the 2016 Byrne JAG Grant Reserve, totaling $18,620.63, to the Police Vehicle Reserve Account to fund the Purchase of said Vehicle if the bid is successful

Item 5: To consider renaming the north section of Russells Mills Road as Abbie Road

Item 6: To approve a cemetery lot conveyance

Item 7: *To approve the minutes of Nov. 10

Item 8: To discuss other business

