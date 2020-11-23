LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice has hired Tina Lin-Mott as a palliative care nurse practitioner to its growing palliative care team.

Lin-Mott most recently served as a nurse practitioner at St. Mary’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders where she provided clinical care in hematology and oncology, along with providing patients and their families with education on the importance of advance care planning.

Lin-Mott earned a bachelor of arts in government and sociology from Bowdoin College, where she was named student employee of the year in 2005. In 2007, Lin-Mott earned her master’s in social work from the University of New England. She graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2014 with a masters of nursing degree, with a focus on family nurse practitioner work.

