BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.
The 2015 first-round draft choice had 19 goals and 16 assists last season. Since joining the Bruins in 2017, the 24-year-old DeBrusk is fourth on the team with 62 goals and sixth with 120 points.
He was a restricted free agent.
