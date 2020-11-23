Bruins_Lightning_Hockey_70721

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL game March 3, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. On Monday, the Bruins signed DeBrusk, a 2015 first-round draft choice, to a two-year deal. AP file photo

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have signed forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million.

The 2015 first-round draft choice had 19 goals and 16 assists last season. Since joining the Bruins in 2017, the 24-year-old DeBrusk is fourth on the team with 62 goals and sixth with 120 points.

He was a restricted free agent.

