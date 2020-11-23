• Alderius Flowers, 26, Louisville, Kentucky, failure to register vehicle, operating under foreign license suspended, Nov. 11 in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• John A. Andrews, 32, Columbus, Georgia, refusing to sign summons, Nov. 13 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Corey D. Robinson, 23, Farmington, violation condition of release, domestic violence assault, Nov. 15 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Catherine E. Geren, 30, Industry, operating under the influence, Nov. 16 in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew B. Goding, 27, Jay, warrants tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence stalking, and harassment by telephone, Nov. 16 in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael J. Moulton 27, Fairfield, violating protection order, operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Nov. 17 in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Christopher A. Tracy, 27, Industry, probation hold, possession of firearm by prohibited person, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Nov. 18 in Industry, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jacob R-M Hine, 24, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Nov. 18 in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dalton D. Coolidge, 27, Farmington, violation condition of release, violation of probation, Nov. 18 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Rose L. Bernard, 36, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Nov. 19 in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Brandan E. Manley, 21, Norfolk, Virginia, fugitive from justice, Nov. 19 in Rangeley, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jesse W. Durham, 26, Wilton, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 22 in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

