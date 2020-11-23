100 Years Ago: 1920

A subscription dance will be given Friday night by the members of the Theta Delta Phi club of Edward Little High, at New Odd Fellows Hall. This is an annual affair and everyone is assured a good time. Chandler’s Orchestra will furnish the music.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A community Thanksgiving service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Congregation Beth Abraham, at the corner of Main Street and Laurel Avenue in Auburn. The guest speaker will be Glenn E. Swope, pastor of the High Street Congregational Church. Other participants will be Lewiston Mayor John Jenkins and Auburn Mayor Robert Thorpe. It is a non-denominational service. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served under the direction of Rachael Portal. Rabbi Mac Portal will be the host. Those attending may use the side driveway entrance.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Second-grader Larissa Cayer brought her mother, Lori, and younger sister, Hillary, to Rumford Elementary School for the third annual Moms And Me Breakfast. They enjoyed blueberry muffins, pancakes, sausage and strawberries.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

