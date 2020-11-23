Arrests
• Kalab Harris, 29, of 35 Dunlop Ave., Mechanic Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence, 1:54 p.m. Monday in Mechanic Falls, by Mechanic Falls Police Department.
• Jacob Labbe, 34, of 7 Russell St., Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2 a.m. Monday at 619 Bishop Hill Rd., Leeds, by Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office.
Accidents
Lewiston
• Vehicles driven by Molly E. Watson, 27, of Lewiston, and April M. Smith, 45, of Lewiston, collided at 5:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sabattus Street and Ash Street. Watson’s 2007 Subaru was towed due to disabling damage; damage to Smith’s 2003 Honda was listed as functional.
• A vehicle driven by Richard L. Fitzpatrick, 55, of Lewiston, struck the back of a parked car owned by Amanda M. Cannon, 34, of Lewiston, at 9 p.m. Friday on Holland Street. Damage to Fitzpatrick’s 2012 Volvo was listed as functional; to Cannon’s 2016 Scion, minor.
• Vehicles driven by Daniel J. Dubuc, 61, of Lewiston, and Eddy G. Michaud, 60, of Lewiston, collided at 10:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alfred Plourde Parkway and Pleasant Street, and the vehicle driven by Dubuc struck the front of a vehicle driven by Norma M. McDonough, 66, of Lewiston. Dubuc’s 2017 Subaru, Michaud’s 2010 Nissan and McDonough’s 2009 Nissan were all towed due to disabling damage.
