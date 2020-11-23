The Coast Guard is searching for four crew members who were aboard a Portland-based fishing boat that sank early Monday morning off the coast of Massachusetts.

The 82-foot fishing vessel sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to the Coast Guard. The First District Coast Guard Command Center in Boston received a notification at 1 a.m. Monday from the Emmy Rose’s emergency position indicating radio beacon, which is automatically activated when a vessel sinks or capsizes.

Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft in the area of the vessel’s last known position. There are 30-knot winds and seas of 6 to 8 feet in the area Monday morning.

The vessel’s owner reported there were four people aboard, but there were no answers to the boat’s satellite phone, according to the Coast Guard.

After the emergency notification was received, the Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and Cutter Vigorous to search for the Emmy Rose.

The search includes two cutters, aircraft and a motor life boat, according to the Coast Guard.

Ben Martens, executive director of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, said members of Maine’s fishing industry are “hoping for the best and fearing the worst” as they await news about the missing fishermen.

“For all those on the working waterfront who are fisherman and their families, right now stress and anxiety is through the roof,” he said. “It’s an entire community that starts to feel that stress and anxiety and fear and hope all at the same time…. In Portland and in Maine we’ve had more than our share of losses this year when it comes to the fishing industry. We’re still hopeful, but it’s really, really scary.”

Our thoughts are with the families of those on the Emmy Rose and we hope for their safe return.@PressHerald https://t.co/tI4BMFcrpj — Maine Coast Fishermen's Association (@MaineFishermen) November 23, 2020

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: