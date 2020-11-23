HOCKEY

The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday hired Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach, making her the first woman to hold that position in the organization’s 94-year history.

Coyne Schofield, 28, will work with the coaching staff of Chicago’s top minor league affiliate in Rockford, Illinois, and serve as youth hockey growth specialist. The former U.S women’s national team forward previously held broadcasting jobs with NBC Sports and the San Jose Sharks.

Chicago also added former NHL forward Erik Condra as player development coach, hired Juan Gonzalez from USA Hockey to be a minor league strength and conditioning coach and promoted Meghan Hunter to director of hockey administration and amateur scout.

SOCCER

FIFA: More clarification of the handball law in soccer was requested on Monday by experts advising the sport’s rule-making panel.

Acknowledging that “interpretation of handball incidents has not always been consistent,” the International Football Association Board (IFAB) said its two specialist advisory groups asked for more clarity.

Also, longstanding plans to let teams use an extra substitute to replace a player with a suspected head injury made progress.

Trials of concussion substitutes in the FA Cup third round in January have now been targeted by the English Football Association which took part in the IFAB meetings.

Amendments to judging handball in the past two years have seen a sharp rise in the number of penalty kicks awarded, often for offenses that seemed unavoidable and provoked confusion among fans.

UEFA called on FIFA this month for a better definition of handball after “many unfair decisions which have been met with growing frustration and discomfort.”

• African soccer’s troubled era under confederation president Ahmad Ahmad ended when FIFA banned him from the sport for five years for financial misconduct.

The decision by the FIFA ethics committee against Ahmad, one of the governing body’s vice presidents, arrived during the soccer official’s re-election campaign. FIFA was overseeing integrity checks on the potential candidates for the March 12 election.

Even before being elected to lead the Confederation of African Football in 2017, the former minister in Madgascar’s government had been linked to seeking cash gifts in 2010 from a later-disgraced Qatari official. He was later accused of wrongdoing at the body’s Cairo headquarters by his top administrator, and detained and questioned in Paris as part of a French investigation into a suspect soccer equipment contract.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Burnley finally claimed its first victory in the English Premier League, 1-0 against a Crystal Palace missing star forward Wilfried Zaha after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chris Wood scored in the eighth minute, latching onto a neat flick by strike partner Jay Rodriguez and sidefooting powerfully past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a central position.

• Supporters are set to return to English Premier League games next week for the first time since March.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is allowing a return of spectators to sports stadiums as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will initially be allowed into venues in the areas with the lowest COVID-19 infection rates and up to 2,000 in the areas placed in the next tier of restrictions. The highest-risk areas still won’t be allowed fans.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Tony Kanaan will have another chance for a proper IndyCar farewell tour with a two-year deal to partner with Jimmie Johnson at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kanaan will compete in the four oval events on IndyCar’s 2021 schedule that Johnson does not plan to run. The seven-time NASCAR champion signed on for the road and street course events, and Ganassi announced Monday that Kanaan will complete the season in the No. 48 Honda.

