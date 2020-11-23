DEAR SUN SPOTS: My husband comes from Lewiston and subscribes to the Sun Journal. Sun Spots and the comics are the first things we read each morning. In the Oct. 5 Sun Spots, someone wrote in wanting a Native American tribal blanket. In the Nov. 11 Sun Spots, another reader stated they had what might be a Native American bracelet with beautiful beads. She wondered if it had any value and asked who they might contact to inquire about it.

You may want to add Nowetah’s American Indian Museum & Gift Shop to your Rolodex for this type of information. We are located at 2 Colegrove Road (Route 27) in New Portland. The museum is 14 miles north of Farmington, on Route 27. Our telephone number is 207-628-4981.

The museum has been in operation for more than 50 years and has always been admission free to give everyone a chance to visit and learn, regardless of their finances, but like every place, we do have operating expenses so we have a gift shop to fund it.

The gift shop and our social security is what supports the museum since we receive no local, town, state or federal funding. Many American Indian products are on the premises in the gift shop.

We are open all year, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People frequently bring us items to look at and identify. Some items turn out to be American Indian crafts, but others turn out to be from China, Mexico or Morocco.—Nowetah Cyr, New Portland

ANSWER: I was so happy to get your helpful letter and thank you for taking the time to write it. I am thrilled to know about you and will be sure to pay a visit in the near future.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a custom fit canvas boat cover that has a tear and a tiny hole in it. I have no idea where to take it to get fixed. Could you please help?—No name, Auburn

ANSWER: The Tent Shop in Monmouth can help you. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 153 Academy Road. Its telephone number is 207-754-1607.

Other options include Pierre’s Custom Canvas at 110 Stackpole Road in Durham. The telephone number 207-740-6844. And Nulmedge Awnings of Maine at 101 Merrow Road in Auburn. Its telephone number: 207-783-5600.

Readers, if you have other recommendations, please let me know. I know there are a lot of other businesses that do this kind of work and I’d like to keep the Rolodex up to date.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have a listing in your Rolodex for people who can replace a socket on a table lamp?—Fred, no town

ANSWER: The two local places I have in my Rolodex have permanently closed. However, The Lamp Repair Shop in South Portland is repairing lamps by appointment only. Contact it after Jan. 3 at [email protected]. Apparently, it has more business than it can handle right now.

Another option is The Lamplighter Repair Shop in Gardiner. The telephone number is 207-588-7775. This business does not accept credit cards.

