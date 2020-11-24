SOUTH PARIS — Joseph Wax, author of “Final Mission: the North Woods,” will speak via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, presented by Paris Public Library. Dr. Wax’s book covers the events surrounding the crash of a B-52 Stratofortress on Maine’s desolate Elephant Mountain on Jan. 24, 1963, which killed seven of the crew.

If interested in participating in the discussion, contact the Paris Public Library for the meeting link. For anyone unfamiliar with the Zoom app, library staff can also assist.

Call the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994 or email [email protected] Information can also be found on the library’s Facebook or online at www.paris.lib.me.us.