BRUNSWICK — A fire that broke out in a Bath Iron Works manufacturing facility on Mallett Park Road Friday morning was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Reported just before 8 a.m., the fire broke out within the filtration system of a piece of equipment called a dust collector, said Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant.
Firefighters were at the building for about an hour, Brillant said. The fire was determined to be accidental.
Firefighters from Bath, West Bath and Bath Iron Works were also called to help
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
River Valley
More COVID-19 cases cause RSU 56 to extend its fully remote learning period
-
Maine
UMaine System, unions reach agreement on retiree health benefits dispute
-
Maine
Vehicle hits guard rails on I-95, rolls over onto Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, police say
-
Nation / World
Wiping down groceries? Experts say keep risk in perspective
-
Nation / World
Growing number of hospitals canceling surgeries to preserve staff during COVID surge