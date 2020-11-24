BRUNSWICK — A fire that broke out in a Bath Iron Works manufacturing facility on Mallett Park Road Friday morning was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Reported just before 8 a.m., the fire broke out within the filtration system of a piece of equipment called a dust collector, said Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant.

Firefighters were at the building for about an hour, Brillant said. The fire was determined to be accidental.

Firefighters from Bath, West Bath and Bath Iron Works were also called to help

