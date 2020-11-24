DEAR SUN SPOTS: First Universalist Unitarian Church of Auburn will sell our famous themed Gingerbread Fair Gift Baskets on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , following CDC guidelines. We are able to accept cash only for payment.

We will have over 50 baskets that include kitchen items for bakers and gourmet foods, as well as baskets for children and teens that include games and crafts. We are also lucky to have some of Phil House’s CDs and Color Street nail polish strips.

We are working alongside Whiting’s Farm. They will sell Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias during the entire holiday season.

We always count on Sun Spots to get the word out for all of us and this year, it’s truer than ever. We know people always read your column. — o name, not town

ANSWER: I’m always happy to help!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m doing some fall cleaning and have come across many things I would like to donate. Where can I donate trophies, medical equipment such as crutches, walkers, etc., vintage sporting equipment such as wooden tennis and badminton rackets, cross-country skis and poles, and of course, clothing. Thanks for connecting our community. — Jan, no town

ANSWER: In the Rolodex for trophy donations, I have John F. Murphy Homes on Center St. in Auburn. They repurpose trophies for a variety of activities and competitions. The organization provides housing and services for those with developmental disabilities. You can contact them to see if they are taking donations at this time at [email protected] or 782-2726.

Trophies can also be donated to LAMB Awards. This organization breaks the trophies down for parts to be reused. They also collect plaques and medals.

Contact the organization first by email at [email protected] (write “recycling” in the subject line) or call them at 1-800-877-1448. Their mailing address is 129 East Main St., Westminster, MD 21157. You pay for shipping, but it’s for a good cause.

For medical equipment, contact Seniors Plus at 795-4010, and if your sporting equipment is truly vintage, you may want to check in with Orphan Annie’s (782-0638) at 96 Court St. in Auburn (782-0638). Goodwill will probably also take those items if they are in working condition.

There are numerous places to donate clothing. Check out your local churches to see if they have clothing “closets.” These include Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store (312-5092) at 245 Center St, Suite #2 in Auburn, Lisbon Area Christian Outreach in Lisbon Falls (353-8019); Hope Haven Gospel Mission (783-6086); Center for Wisdom’s Women (513-3922); and Safe Voices (782-1785) all in Lewiston; Court Street Baptist Church (784-6661) in Auburn; and Hope House (577-1165). Be sure to call first to see if they are taking donations during the pandemic as those parameters keep changing.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A very special thank you to Home Depot in Auburn for the kindness and care given to my husband when he passed out and fell there recently. Several employees were involved in taking good care of him. I was at a different store and the manager even called me and came to pick me up so I could be with him. They were our angels on that day. — Cecile, no town

