AUBURN — The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing has granted continuing accreditation through 2028 to the associate degree in nursing program at Central Maine Community College.

The purpose of the commission is to provide specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs in the United States, U.S. Territories and internationally.

About 100 students are enrolled in the nursing program at CMCC, which is also approved by the Maine State Board of Nursing. The program blends general education and nursing courses, hands-on instruction in simulation labs, and faculty-led clinical rotations at local health care affiliates.

