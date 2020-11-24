FARMINGTON — Maine author Tonya Shevenell will sign copies of her children’s book, “The Maine Birthday Book,” outside at Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in celebration of Chester Greenwood Day. The outdoor book signing will be conducted following the guideline of six feet of social distancing and masks are required.

“One of my favorite characters in the book is a snowshoe hare from Franklin County, who loves to wear ear muffs in the snow. I named him Chester, so I’m very excited to be in Farmington for this year’s celebration of the inventor/entrepreneur he is named for,” Shevenell said.

“The Maine Birthday Book” celebrates the wildlife and geography of Maine through the birthday stories and special wishes of animal friends. The 52-page, hardcover book features the watercolor illustrations of Laura Winslow, who Shevenell met on a farm in southern Maine. Born and raised in the Portland area, Shevenell also wrote, filmed and edited a feature documentary called “The Home Road,” shown on Maine Public television and screened throughout Maine in 2017-2018.

If unable to attend or to pick-up a signed copy of the book at another time, those wishing may pre-order books through DDG by stopping by, calling 207-778-3454, emailing a request to [email protected], or by ordering online at https://www.ddgbooks.com/event/maine-birthday-book. Those who would like a book signed to someone special can include name(s).

Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers is at 193 Broadway. For more information about this event, contact DDG at 207-778-3454.