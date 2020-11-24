The Baltimore Ravens will conduct all team activities virtually with time running out before their scheduled matchup against unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, along with defensive tackle Brandon Williams, were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the team said the on-field practice session was canceled “with the health and safety of players and staff remaining the highest priority.”

HALL OF FAME: Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson are first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

Joining them are four players who previously have been eligible, but never made the semifinals: Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison.

A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Steve Tasker, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson and Bryant Young.

Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.

Also on the voting ballot in the coaching category is Tom Flores; in the contributors category is Bill Nunn; and in the seniors category is Drew Pearson.

Between four and eight new members will be selected.

BROWNS: Starting cornerback Denzel Ward will likely miss a few weeks with a calf injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Philadelphia, a person familiar with his status told The Associated Press.

Ward, who intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and had several pass breakups in the 22-17 win, underwent an MRI on Monday. The team is expected to provide an update on his condition later, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Browns have not released test results.

His loss is another significant blow to Cleveland’s defense, which will be without star end Myles Garrett again this week at Jacksonville as he recovers from COVID-19. Garrett tested positive for the virus last Friday, and it’s not known when he’ll return.

The Browns (7-3) are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Ward has been having a solid season. He’s anchored a secondary decimated by injuries, and other than Garrett, he’s been Cleveland’s best defensive player.

Early in Sunday’s game, Ward blitzed and hit Wentz just as he was delivering a pass, which was intercepted by linebacker Sione Takitaki and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Ward made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after the Ohio State standout was selected by the Browns with the No. 4 overall pick.

COWBOYS: Dallas canceled practice after what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving one of their strength and conditioning coaches.

The Cowboys said Markus Paul “experienced a medical emergency” Tuesday morning at the facility, where he was immediately treated by team medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

An update from the team Tuesday afternoon said that “per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests.” It said additional information would be made available at the “appropriate time.”

Coach Mike McCarthy’s daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

