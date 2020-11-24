NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., requests help in expanding its Mitten Mission. For over 50 years, a small group of dedicated members and friends of the church knit mittens, hats and scarves for children in the Oxford Hills school district to use on cold winter days.

This year, members are requesting the community’s help in expanding the long-standing tradition. New store-bought, clean gently-used and handknit mittens, scarves and hats of all sizes are needed. They may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, or during the Live Nativity from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. A drop box, for all other times, is located next to the ramp doors.

During December, the mittens will decorate the sanctuary and may be seen during the virtual worship services on the church Facebook page. In early January, mittens, hats and scarves will be given to the local schools.

The Second Congregational Church is also using the same drive-by drop-offs to continue their mission of collecting nonperishable food and toiletries for high school students.

For more information, call the church office at 207-743-2290.