Tricia Cook, operations manager of the St. Mary's Nutrition Center in Lewiston, brings more flour to be distributed at the center's food pantry Tuesday.
Carlo Pope selects food to be bagged by Sarah Ullman at St. Mary's Nutrition Center in Lewiston on Tuesday. Traditional Thanksgiving food was given to those in need, Operations Manager Tricia Cook said. The center's food pantry has been held outside since March because of COVID-19 precautions. "People have been very generous this year," she said. "Two people pulled up the other day and handed us money without leaving their names." Pope said he would call his family on Thanksgiving Day.
Sherie Blumenthal checks in a customer at the St. Mary's Nutrition Center food pantry in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Katherine Cook puts a can of pumpkin into a bag for a customer at the St. Mary's Nutrition Center in Lewiston on Tuesday. The center's food pantry is operated like a store, where people can be selective about items that they would like.
Jay Hartshorn hands Christopher Holley the bag of food he selected at the St. Mary's Nutrition Center food pantry in Lewiston on Tuesday. Traditional Thanksgiving food was given to those in need, Operations Manager Tricia Cook said. People could get items such as green beans, cranberry sauce, flour, squash, apples, eggs and other foods typically found on a Thanksgiving dinner table.
Customers come through the food pantry line one at a time at the St. Mary's Nutrition Center in Lewiston on Tuesday. Operations Manager Tricia Cook said the center's food pantry has been held outside since March because of COVID-19 precautions. Staff and volunteers have a few safe models in mind to speed up the process as days get colder.
A child jumps with excitement as she and a member of her family select Thanksgiving Day meal items at the St. Mary's Nutrition Center in Lewiston on Tuesday. Katherine Cook and Sarah Ullman, right, bag food.