NEW SHARON — The Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District is sponsoring a pond building and maintenance workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Masonic Hall, 48 Mercer Road/Route 2. The class will allow anyone needing contractor recertification credits to extend their license for three years.

The workshop will help with planning, designing and construction of a pond, with a heavy emphasis on maintaining an existing pond and its health. The workshop will cover topics such as pond design, construction, maintenance, location, sizing, troubleshooting, best management practices, pond chemistry, pond and riparian habitat features and fish stocking. A Maine Department of Environmental Protection permitting professional will discuss when and where permits are needed.

Instructors will be Candi Gilpatric, Natural Resources Conservation Service engineer; Bobby van Riper, retired IF&W fisheries biologist; and Cameron Dufour, DEP environmental specialist.

Registration is $55, with $10 off for early registrations. Add $15 for a copy of the Erosion Control field guide.

To register, give complete contact information and return it with payment to FCSWCD by Monday, Nov. 30, for discount to FCSWCD, 107 Park St., Farmington, ME 04938. For questions, contact Rosetta White at 207-778-4279.