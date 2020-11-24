The Coast Guard is continuing its search for four Maine fishermen who were on a ground fishing boat that sank early Monday morning off the coast of Massachusetts.

The Cutter Vigorous crew searched throughout the night for the crew of the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot commercial fishing boat based in Portland. An HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircrew launched at first light to assist with the search.

The Emmy Rose sank about 22 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said. The First District Coast Guard Command Center in Boston received a notification from the Emmy Rose’s EPIRB at 1 a.m. Monday.

Searchers found only debris and an empty life raft Monday morning after responding to the vessel’s emergency position indicating radio beacon. Known as an EPIRB, the device automatically activates and sends out a signal when it makes contact with water.

Coast Guard crews discovered debris and an empty life raft in the area of the vessel’s last known position. There were 30-knot winds and seas of 6 to 8 feet in the area Monday morning.

The vessel’s owner reported there were four people aboard and there were no answers to the boat’s satellite phone, the Coast Guard said. Petty Officer Ryan Noel, in a phone interview, told The Associated Press that the crew did not make any sort of Mayday or distress call.

The Coast Guard has not released the names of the boat’s owner, captain or crew members. The daughter of one of the crewmen told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) on Monday that she was not giving up hope.

“I just know if he’s out there. He won’t give up,” Reyann Matthews said of her father, Jeff Matthews. She said that last she heard the crew was doing some welding on the boat as it was taking on water.

The captain and crew members are all experienced fishermen who have worked on the Emmy Rose and other local boats, according to Alan Tracy, president of Vessel Services, a fishing industry supplier in Portland.

“This boat was very much a part of our fishing community here on the Portland waterfront,” he said. “The crew, captain and owner are all well known to us and everyone on the Portland Fish Pier.”

