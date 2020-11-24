LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its Online Education Center classes for December. All classes are held virtually or telephonically at this time. Classes are free, unless noted.

Online classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 15 or 29; instructor, SeniorsPlus staff; on Zoom. Become more familiar on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus’ online classes, or stay connected with friends and family. Educational material and resources will be provided. Stay longer on Dec. 15 to participant in the Cyber Aware Webinar, which will focus on ways to stay safe in the digital world.

What is Sprint IP Relay and Sprint Web CapTel?: From 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; presenter, Debra Bare-Rogers, Disability Rights Maine; on Zoom. Make calls with Sprint IP Relay on a smartphone, tablet or computer to type and view messages. The relay service allows the user to make phone calls using text (no voice or hearing required). Type what you want to say to the operator, the operator relays the message to the caller and types their response back. Sprint Web CapTel relay service works a little differently; Use any telephone and connect via computer/tablet to read captions on the call.

AT&T Cyber Aware Webinar Tech Training: Starts 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15; Ryan Clark, regional director of VT external affairs, and Michael Hartigan, director of public affairs – New England; on Zoom. The interactive training session shows how older adults can stay safe in a digital world while taking advantage of the latest connected technology and devices.

Journalism, Truth, and Healthy Communities: From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17; Judy Meyer, executive editor of the Lewiston Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal and the Morning Sentinel; on Zoom. Meyer will discuss the importance of newspapers and the evolution into an increasingly digital platform. There will be time for Q&A.

Crafting with Corinne: Date and time at participant’s convenience; Corinne Saindon; pre-recorded video/instructions; $5 for two-project kit; material pick-up week of Dec. 21. Make quick, fancy folding cards. All supplies provided except adhesive. Class is limited to 10 participants and cost is $5 for the kit.

Medicare Made Simple: Date and time at participant’s convenience; SeniorsPlus staff; online video. The pre-recorded Zoom class will detail how to navigate Medicare. Learn about insurance options, when to enroll or change plans and how state law may affect choices.

Cyber-Senior Mentors — A Tech Resource: Date and time at participant’s convenience; instructor, Cyber-Senior; on phone and/or online. Due to COVID-19, Cyber-Senior Mentors are providing technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If interested in group or 1-1 technology support, reach out for information.

Groups and exercise

Virtual Knitting Group: From 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday, Dec. 2, 16 and 30; SeniorsPlus staff; Zoon. Work on a project while socializing.

Total Strength & Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; Linn Morin, certified trainer; on Facebook or seated classes at Lisbon Falls Rec. Gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used. Check with a physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more information, call Morin at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga on Zoom: From 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays; Mary Bishop, certified yoga instructor; on Zoom. Must have computer, laptop or tablet and sturdy chair on non-slip surface. Helps with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

Healthy Living for ME

Tai Chi for Health & Balance: Workshop series will meet twice weekly for eight weeks on Zoom. Cost is $20. Tai Chi can improve balance, relieve pain and improve health and one’s ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. Workshops are limited to 10 participants.

Better Health NOW!: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; 1-1 telephonic or Zoom. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program similar to the Living Well in-person workshop. It is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. They will receive the Better Health NOW Toolkit in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Diabetes: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; 1-1 telephonic or Zoom. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions with a focus on diabetes management. Participants will receive the Better Health with Diabetes toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Better Health with Chronic Pain: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks; 1-1 telephonic or Zoom. It is a self-guided, evidence-based program designed to help individuals deal with chronic conditions with a focus on pain management. Participants will receive the Better Health with Chronic Pain toolkit materials in the mail prior to starting the workshop.

Living Well Workshops through Zoom: Workshop series will meet once weekly for six weeks. Each workshop will cover a series of topics, some overlapping and some specific to the chronic condition of the workshop.

Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-795-4010. For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center or the Facebook page.

« Previous

Next »