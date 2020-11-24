DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Turner Public Library Book Sale is back and better than ever! We have reinvented our Annual Book Sale to be a year-round, ongoing event held in an inviting light-filled room in the Leavitt Institute Building at 98 Matthews Way in Turner.

The room is just a half -flight up from the entrance and one floor down from the library. Our readers will find thousands of books for all ages and interests arranged in bookstore fashion, at the same bargain prices we have offered throughout the years. Visitors will find a large assortment of CDs and DVDs as well. The room is open during library hours – Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed at all times. We will be happy to serve as personal shoppers as well. Those looking for a certain book may email us at [email protected] or call us at 225-2030. Our inventory will be replenished as the sale proceeds so if the requested book is not available we can add the request to a watch list.

Living with COVID-19 has meant losing, at least temporarily, many treasured traditions so we are excited to announce the beginning of a new tradition that will improve upon the old. Thank you, Ms. Sun Spots, for all you can do to spread the word! — Betty, Turner Public Library, Turner

ANSWER: As all my readers know, I adore libraries so I’m delighted to hear that you book lovers in Turner have come up with a safe way to keep your book sale going and supply your community with materials to get yourselves through this upcoming winter which will most likely prove to feel longer than most because of the pandemic.

I’d like to add, if I may, that if any of my wonderful Sun Spots readers have a particularly good book title that they would like to share with others, I invite you to write to me and I will create a list to publish here. And I encourage you all to take time to read every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Anderson Staples American Legion Post 112 of Oxford recently made donations from its bottle return funds to two local groups. A total of $472.86 was given to the football team at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and $151.18 was given to the Rock House Teen Center. Thank you to all who donated. — Howie, Oxford

ANSWER: The pandemic has been so tough on so many, including organizations that depend on fund-raising to meet their support goals. Please continue to help nonprofits whenever you can. Even just a small donation or gesture of goodwill adds up if many people help out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In reference to the Nov. 20 Sun Spots about Barbara Angell, I also remember when she operated an ice cream shop on outer Sabattus Street. My total favorite was raspberry yogurt hard serve. To this day, I am still a big fan of Barbara’s also.

— Fern, no town

ANSWER: Perhaps we should start a fan club?

