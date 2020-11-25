BRUNSWICK — An Advent Discernment Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at St. John’s Community Center, 43 Pleasant St.
Fr. Seamus Griesbach, director of vocations for the Diocese of Portland, and area priests will host this time of prayer, community and discussion for young men, ages 14 to 18, who are serious about their faith and discerning the voice of Christ in their lives.
The day will include Sunday Mass, lunch, talks and a conversation and Holy Hour with Bishop Robert Deeley. All state and diocesan pandemic protocols will be followed.
To register or for more information, visit the Upcoming Events section at www.vocationsme.org, call 207-321-7874, or email Jennifer Bernier in the diocese’s Office of Ministerial Services at [email protected]
