Holiday hours

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Library hours during the week of November 23 -Thanksgiving week for the Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be open Tuesday 10-5, closed Wednesday and Thursday, and open Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.. The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays until further notice. The library is located at 3209 Carrabassett Dr #3, in Carrabassett Valley, for more information please call 207-237-3535

filed under: