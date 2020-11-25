Holiday hours
CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Library hours during the week of November 23 -Thanksgiving week for the Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be open Tuesday 10-5, closed Wednesday and Thursday, and open Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.. The library will be closed Sundays and Mondays until further notice. The library is located at 3209 Carrabassett Dr #3, in Carrabassett Valley, for more information please call 207-237-3535
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Wednesday, November 25
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s food pantry gets help to give help
-
Advertiser Democrat
Dollar General comes to South Paris
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Releasing emotional memories