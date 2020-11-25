Here comes Thanksgiving with all the joy and excitement the holiday brings, getting ready and scouring cookbooks.
Making gravy is a last minute item and here is an easy, efficient recipe to make while the turkey “rests!” You’ll feel rested too! Bon Appetit!
Caramelized Onions and Mushroom Onion Gravy
Ingredients:
Olive oil
2 medium sized onions
1 small package white mushrooms, sliced thin.
4 Tablespoons butter
2 Tablespoons chopped garlic
¼ cup dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
½ cup chicken broth
½ cup cream
Prepare:
To make the caramelized onions:
- In a 12 inch skillet over medium high heat, heat olive oil until hot.(Olive oil will burn so be sure to watch it.)
- Add onion slices and cook, stirring constantly until nutty brown in color, 6-8 minutes.
- Transfer to a warm bowl.
To make gravy:
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat, add garlic, saute, add mushrooms and stir until cooked.
- Stir in wine.
- Decrease heat to medium low and cook until wine is reduced by one half, about 6-8 minutes.
- Stir in chicken broth and cream.
- Simmer for 5-6 minutes.
- Remove from heat, add onions to the gravy and serve over turkey!
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Wednesday, November 25
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford’s food pantry gets help to give help
-
Advertiser Democrat
Dollar General comes to South Paris
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Briefly
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Releasing emotional memories