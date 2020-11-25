PARIS — Dollar General is coming to town, opening a new store at the corner of Main and Alpine Streets in South Paris.

Renovations to the former site of Rite Aid pharmacy began in late October, according to Paris Code Enforcement Officer Kingston Brown. The pharmacy was closed about two years ago when the drug store chain was acquired by its competitor, Walgreen’s.

The overall footprint of the space, 10,100 square feet, will remain the same but internal changes, including plumbing, required Dollar General to submit permits for the work. Doten Construction of Freeport is overseeing the site renovations.

Future use of the building has been a community guessing game since 2018.

At the time Rite Aid closed, the tax revenue paid to the town of Paris was about $10,000. Kamin Realty Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kamin national commercial real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition, operation, management, redevelopment and leasing of strip shopping centers and net leased retail properties. The company is leasing the space to discount store chain.

The projected completion date for the renovations to the new Dollar General is Jan. 15, 2021.

