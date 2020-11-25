AUBURN — Fifty years ago, a cute little girl walked into the fourth-grade classroom of Glenys Ryder at Fairview School. At that time, Ryder and James Petrie taught a fourth- and fifth-grade open classroom, so Debbie Cloutier stayed with them for two years. Both years Edgar and Brenda Cloutier attended parent conferences.

When Debbie left the classroom for sixth grade, her sister Shelli entered as a fourth grader. Brother Darrin followed two years later, and Wendy came two years after that, which meant the Cloutiers attended parent conferences for eight years.

When Wendy entered sixth grade, the open classroom concept had dissolved, and Ryder became a fifth-grade teacher. Even though she had no member of the Cloutier family in her classroom, she invited the Cloutiers to fill the last slot of the evening at the fall evening conference because by that time they had become friends. They did that every fall until she retired in 1998. They would bring coffee and chat. Sometimes one of the children would come, but some years only Brenda Cloutier would be able to attend.

Later Debbie was married and had a daughter, Kate Dargie, who was brought to the conference as a baby and most years thereafter. She loved to write on the blackboard and look around the classroom.

When Ryder retired, the fall conference visits took place at her home and her husband, Wesley, joined the group. Apple pie and molasses cookies were always served. By that time, Edgar Cloutier had died, but every year Brenda Cloutier, Debbie and Kate attended. They were sometimes joined by Debbie’s husband, Allen Gendreau, or other members of the family.

This year marked 50 years of meeting with the Cloutier family. However, due to the coronavirus, the group was unable to gather in person, so they met on Zoom, still sharing apple pie and cookies, as Kate had picked them up and distributed them earlier.

Because they knew they would not be able to meet in person, the Cloutier family surprised Ryder. One Sunday afternoon in October, she received a call from Debbie. She said that she was in Ryder’s driveway and had a surprise for her. Ryder found five cars in her driveway and eight masked people piled out. The whole family had arrived: Brenda, Debbie, Shelli, Darrin, Wendy, Kate and a couple of others for good measure.

Ryder said it was a wonderful surprise. She’s hoping the 50 years of friendship will continue for many more years to come.

« Previous

Next »