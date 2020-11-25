LIVERMORE — A proposed five-lot subdivision between Norlands Road and Bartlett Pond was presented to the Planning Board Thursday night.

The approximately 27 acres that would be divided is currently owned by the Washburn-Norlands Foundation, Inc., Stuart Davis of Davis Land Surveying, LLC, said.

“The property lies within the general development, limited residential and resource protection zones,” he said. “Lots 2-5 will have deeded access to the boat launch area on Lot 1 at the south end of Bartlett Pond.”

Through the property runs the road the Norlands uses for ice harvesting, Davis said. Each lot will have restrictions and lots 2-5 will be subject to the winter ice road being kept free and clear of structures, debris and for the sole enjoyment of the Norlands Living Center during the winter months, he added.

As a non-profit, you might ask why we’re selling, said Chandler Buie, a trustee for Washburn-Norlands Foundation, Inc.

“The mansion is in dire need of painting,” he said. “Fundraising is challenging enough without throwing COVID-19 into the mix.”

Mansion painting and other capital improvements such as steeple restoration and finishing the barn would be possible, Buie said.

Livermore Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said once the application is deemed complete, a public hearing can be scheduled and the application then considered for approval by the board.

“It states in our ordinance, an ordinance can’t be deemed complete until we have receipts from direct abutters,” board member Travis Tardif said.

The public hearing could be held at the next regular planning board meeting provided the information needed to complete the application was available, Miller said.

The board also deferred approval to Code Enforcement Officer Terry Pinkham on proposed changes submitted by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery. Board approval is not required since no new structures are included.

The existing 1820s farmhouse located at 1425 Federal Road (route 4) next to the farm market would be renovated and the current wine tasting room moved there from the market, owner Rob Boothby said.

“We also want to sublease the barn to the A-T (Ataxia-Telangectasia) project for a dessert stand fundraiser,” he added.

“About 350 kids in the United States have A-T. Two of them are mine,” Chris Brochu said. “We’ve raised $30,000 to $50,000 per year for more than 10 years for A-T research, want to get out of event-based fundraising.”

A 20 by 24 foot area of the barn would be leased, he added.

When asked if traffic flow was expected to increase quite a bit, Boothby said Brochu plans to open in June and there is already a wine tasting room, it’s just being moved to a new location.

“There could be some increase. We’re not really sure,” Boothby said.

The board also approved an application for Mystic Adventures, a spiritual counseling and healing home business owned by Debora Levensailor.

“It helps people with trauma,” she said “I’ve had lots of training and experience, had similar businesses in Harpswell and Brunswick.”

The board approved the application with an addendum noting the Planning Board is approving the business itself, not access to the site.