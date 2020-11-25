REGION —Maine’s real estate sales are heating up—by double digits. According to statistics released today by the Maine Association of Realtors, Realtors across the state sold 2,341 single-family existing homes last month—a jump of 26.88 percent over October 2019. The median sales price (MSP) for homes sold reached $280,000, a 24.50 percent increase over October 2019. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“The residential real estate recovery since the COVID-impacted second quarter has been robust,” says Tom Cole, 2020 President of the Maine Association of Realtors and Broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brunswick. “January through October 2020 sales are 5.6 percent ahead of the comparable time period for 2019—Maine’s best year ever.

“Buyers are plentiful across Maine and they are facing a sustained tight supply of for-sale inventory. This supply/demand imbalance, buoyed by historically-low mortgage interest rates, is resulting in increased competition and price appreciation.”

The National Association of Realtors reported a national sales increase of 26.7 percent last month, while the national MSP reached $317,700—a rise of 16.0 percent. The regional Northeast experienced a sales climb of 30.4 percent in October, and a 20.2 percent jump in median sales prices to hit $356,500.

“Maine’s lower incidence of COVID compared to the rest of the country, plus the increase in tele-working, has resulted in out-of-state buyers adding to the demand for Maine homes,” explains Cole. “Historically, about 25 percent of monthly home purchases in Maine are by out-of-state buyers; during October, that number was 36 percent. Working with a Realtor gives buyers and sellers the advantage they need to succeed in the current market conditions.”

OCTOBER ONLY CHART October 1-31, 2019 – October 1-31, 2020 NUMBER OF UNITS MEDIAN SALES PRICE 2019 2020 %Change 2019 2020 %Change STATEWIDE 1845 2341 26.88% $224,900 $280,000 24.50% ROLLING QUARTER CHART From August 1, 2019 – October 31, 2019 and August 1, 2020 – October 31, 2020 NUMBER OF UNITS MEDIAN SALES PRICE 2019 2020 %Change 2019 2020 %Change STATEWIDE 5849 6797 16.21% $228,000 $275,000 20.61% Androscoggin 371 398 7.28% $185,000 $220,000 18.92% Aroostook 207 285 37.68% $100,000 $113,500 13.50% Cumberland 1236 1410 14.08% $325,000 $386,250 18.85% Franklin 159 201 26.42% $150,000 $205,000 36.67% Hancock 263 411 56.27% $230,000 $290,000 26.09% Kennebec 588 568 -3.40% $179,000 $212,300 18.60% Knox 184 269 46.20% $239,000 $295,000 23.43% Lincoln 185 274 48.11% $235,000 $347,500 47.87% Oxford 304 333 9.54% $178,000 $225,000 26.40% Penobscot 632 628 -0.63% $152,500 $178,500 17.05% Piscataquis 122 165 35.25% $135,000 $136,000 0.74% Sagadahoc 159 168 5.66% $250,000 $298,000 19.20% Somerset 194 248 27.84% $135,000 $148,000 9.63% Waldo 158 226 43.04% $196,000 $258,750 32.02% Washington 138 200 44.93% $121,000 $168,500 39.26% York 949 1013 6.74% $305,000 $368,160 20.71% Source: Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. (d/b/a Maine Listings). Note: Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of REALTORS, is a statewide Multiple Listing Service with over 5,400 licensees inputting active and sold property listing data. Statistics reflect properties reported as sold in the system within the time periods indicated. Contacts: Maine Association of REALTORS® President Tom Cole (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group, Brunswick) – (207) 522-3375 [email protected] – President Elect Aaron Bolster (Allied Realty, Skowhegan) – (207) 399-9005 [email protected] For additional names: [email protected] # # #

