WINTHROP — The second edition of Kennebec Land Trust’s Take a Hike! will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 1, describing more than 32 areas, including forests, meadows, hill country, lands bordering on lakes, ponds and streams in central Maine.

During this difficult year, time in the outdoors, trails close to home and publicly accessible conservation land has become more important. The Kennebec Land Trust (KLT) is supporting the community by continuing to build and maintain trails on permanently conserved lands.

The edition features 50 miles of trails and includes 12 new properties, as well as updates to the trails and maps featured in the 2014 edition. Each page features a unique property and includes directions, a map showing trails and lake access points, and recommended public uses and recreational opportunities. The publication was made possible by LPK of Cincinnati, Ohio. Mort Libby (1937-2017), former CEO of LPK, was a founding member of KLT. His wife Barbara is an East Winthrop summer resident and a long-time member of the KLT advisory board.

Take a Hike! will be available in early December at local stores and the KLT office, as well as A Lakeside Studio Pottery’s booth at the Wayne Holiday Stroll on Dec. 5 and 6. It can also be preordered online at tklt.org/merchandise/guide. The price is $18, tax included.

For more information, contact Kennebec Land Trust at [email protected], 207-377-2848 or www.tklt.org.