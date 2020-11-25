NORTH LIVERMORE — November 15, 2020 Service. The congregation was welcome in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. After the announcements were made, Pastor Bonnie had the congregation pause for a moment in silent prayer to ready their heart for worship. During this moment, they were to forget about the outside world and concentrate on why they came to church – to praise and glorify God.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that was sung was “Trust and Obey”, “O Worship the King”, and “Living for Jesus”, with “Go Now in Peace” to complete the service.

The sermon, titled “Why Trials, Lord?” and the scripture passage was Exodus 16:4 began the message portion of the service. Pastor Bonnie spoke of eight reasons why we go through trials. They were to strengthen our faith, to humble ourselves, to test ourselves on worldly things, to have heavenly hope, to prove our love for God, to value God’s blessings, for our usefulness to God, and to better help others during their trials. Pastor Bonnie spoke that nothing should be put above God and that we need to continually seek God for guidance during the hardships in our lives. If we do everything ourselves and not be depended on anyone else, why the need for God? We were reminded that we can do nothing outside of the will of God and we only have God to thank for everything we have. We didn’t do it by ourselves. We are God’s servants and this is why we are here on earth is to please God in everything we do. We need to be humbled by what we have and not take all the credit because none of what we have would happen if God didn’t open the door for us. We need to be thanking God and not ourselves for what we have. For what we have today here on earth is only temporary, what we have in God is eternal. Our lives are meaningless and empty if God isn’t the center of our lives.

November 20, 2020 Service — The congregation was welcome in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. After the announcements were made, Pastor Bonnie had the congregation pause for a moment in silent prayer to ready their heart for worship. During this moment, they were to forget about the outside world and concentrate on why they came to church – to praise and glorify God.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns were sung in praise to God.

The sermon, titled “Better to Give or Receive?” from the scripture of Acts 20:35. Pastor Bonnie went on to tell the congregation that it was Jesus who said it is more blessed to give than to receive. Many times, we would prefer to receive something rather than give something to others. God is a giver, He gave us this world we live in, He gave us our life, He gave us His Son, Jesus to be born and to die for us, He gave us eternal life through the death and resurrection of Jesus. God is a giver, shouldn’t we be? Pastor Bonnie reminds us that by giving more, we are following God’s commands, giving to others shows each other how much we trust that God will provide for us. We need to use Jesus as our benchmark, to think less of ourselves and more about others.

Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Our worship service begins at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday for in-person service. Our service is also posted on North Livermore Baptist Church Facebook page and on YouTube. You can also check out about the church on their website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org with a link to previous sermons.

filed under: