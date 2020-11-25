MECHANIC FALLS – Donald L. Emery, 83, of Mechanic Falls, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at home, just three days short of their 60th wedding anniversary. He was born March 10, 1937, in Mechanic Falls, a son of the late Carl J. and Olive (Swallow) Emery.

He attended Mechanic Fall High School graduating in 1956, Donald was a loving husband and father his greatest joy was spending time with his family he was a perfect family man and a true Yankee Fan. He was an U.S. Air Force reservist then proudly served four years of active duty.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 150 in Mechanic Falls. He loved opera, country music and oldies, an avid hunter and loved fishing at the Allagash as a yearly tradition.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Olive Emery; brothers, John, Leon, and Norm. Sisters, Evelyn, Millie, Flora, Ada, and Pauline.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra (Dolan) Emery, his daughter, Debbie Niskanen and son-in-law Mark, grandchildren, Bryan and Brent Niskanen and Melanie Jenkins and husband Roy, his great-grandchildren, Caleb and Kaylee Niskanen and Brody Jenkins.

The family would like to thank the Carry Emery and Bob Sawyer families for all that you have done for the Emery family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday November 29, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Chandlers Funeral Home 26 W. Dwinal St Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Donald’s name to the American Legion Post 150 Mechanic Falls

41 Elm St.,

Mechanic Falls, ME 04256

﻿