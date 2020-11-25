FARMINGTON – Gerard J. “Zeke” Richards, 92, a resident of Jay, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Sandy River Center in Farmington.

He was born April 29, 1928 in Wilton, the son of Edward Richards and Margaret (Richards) Richards. He was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Zeke joined the Navy and proudly served during World War II. On Feb. 9, 1952, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married his wife of 64 years, Annette M. Perron.

Zeke worked throughout the years at International Paper in Jay, at the Androscoggin Mill. He was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and following his grandchildren’s sporting activities. Zeke was a loving and devoted, husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Richards and his wife Rhonda of Wilton; James Richards, John Richards and Steve Richards and his wife Anne Marie, all of Jay; his daughter, Kathryn Rousseau and her husband Tom of Monmouth; 10 grandchildren, Kris Rousseau, Tony Rousseau, Aerica Girard, Justin Richards, Jeff Richards, Coley Poliquin, Randi Thompson, Cameron Richards, Maggie Parquette and Tyler Richards, 11 great-grandchildren, Alayna and Aedan Girard, Khloe, Harper and Cullan Richards, Josephine and Sam Thompson, Eris and Acadia Cloutier, and Kai and Jace Rousseau; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Annette Richards, and siblings, Emile Richard, Donald Richard, Theresa Bonney, Claudia Gilbert, and Annette Richard.

The family wishes to extend gratitude for the excellent care given to Zeke by staff of Sandy River Center and Androscoggin Hospice. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfunerlhome.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial with Full Military Honors will be celebrated 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.