LEWISTON – Raymond E. Cote, born Oct. 12, 1944, died unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 21, 2020.Ray was educated in local schools and grew up with a love for hockey. He helped lead the Lewiston High School Hockey team to victories in the state championships in 1962 and in 1963, as team captain. Ray continued playing hockey and coaching into his 40s.He worked in the family businesses, Cote’s Dairy and Cote’s Ice Cream, for many years. He later owned and operated College Street Driving range. Ray was also an aviation enthusiast, giving rides to friends and family from the grass airstrip in their back yard. Ray is survived by his wife, Rachel, of 56 years, daughters, Kathy Cote Guarnieri and Christine Cote Gaskill, sons, Bill Cote and John Cote; grandchildren, Katelin Finch, Nathan and Jacob Cote, Mia and Michael Guarnieri, and Emerson Gaskill; and great-grandchildren, Kason and Koleton Cote. Ray is also survived by siblings, Simone Taylor, Paul Cote, and Roland Cote.Ray was a hardworking, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Ray’s life by visiting his guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at Fortin in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care & direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepard Food BankPO Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211