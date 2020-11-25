AUBURN – Richard L. Simard, 71, of Auburn, passed away at his home and surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 21, 2020, following a long illness.

He showed tremendous courage, strength and even humor as he bravely faced this challenge. Dick was fiercely independent and fought this battle on his own terms.

Dick will be remembered for his ability to put people at ease and make them laugh. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. His sense of humor was a true gift to all of us. Dick had his own unique sense of style and could often be spotted wearing a Hawaiian shirt even in the midst of winter.

Born in Lewiston on July 13, 1949, he was the son of Theodore and Fernande St. Pierre Simard. Educated in local schools, Dick graduated from Saint Dominic’s High School when he was just 16 years old. He attended Thomas College and was a graduate of the Leland Powers School of Radio, Television and Theater in Boston.

He proudly served his country in the army broadcasting in Okinawa. Dick later found his true calling as a Neuromuscular Therapist bringing relief to countless, grateful patients. He met the love of his life, June in 1987 and they shared 33 years of love, laughter and adventure. They shared a passion for travel, especially to tropical destinations. Dick was an expert at negotiating the best deals on cruises and organized many tours for friends and family. He enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July on the Charles River with the Boston Pops. He was a fierce Montreal Canadiens fan and often traveled to Montreal for legendary Saturday night games against the Boston Bruins. He found great joy in being fun-loving Uncle Dickie to his great nieces and nephews. Dick, you are unforgettable in every way! You will forever be in our hearts and always we will think of you and smile. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not.

Dick is survived by his best friend and loving wife, June (LaRoche) Simard; his sister, Joan (Nelson). Tardif; sister-in-law, Louise (Sean) McDonough; father-in-law, Roger LaRoche, nephews, Scott (Donna) Tardif, Sean (Maria) McDonough and Andrew (Shieun) McDonough, great nieces and nephews, Nicholas and Juliana Tardif, Emma, Bella, Elliot and Esme McDonough.

He was predeceased by his parents Fernande and Theodore Simard, his mother-in law, Solange LaRoche and his faithful, four-legged friend, Nellie, who brought him comfort and joy in his final days.

We would like to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care and support. Services will be private due to Covid restrictions.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dick’s memory to East Auburn Community School Family Assistance Fund

15 Andrew Drive

Auburn, ME 04210