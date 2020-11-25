Witnessing the results of the election, two quotations come to mind. First, a quotation from Thomas Jefferson: “I am myself persuaded that the good sense of the people will always be found to be the best army. They may be led astray for a moment, but will soon correct themselves.”
The second quote is from a speech written by Mark Twain in October 1884: “I easily perceive that the Republican Party has deserted us and deserted itself… .”
Amen. Amen.
Paul Michel, Lewiston
