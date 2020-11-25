(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, November 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

BTN — McNeese State at Nebraska

CBSSN — George Washington at Navy

FS1 — Oakland at Xavier

2 p.m.

BTN — North Carolina A&T at Illinois

ESPN — Illinois State at Ohio State

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

ESPNU — Drake at Kansas State

FS1 — Fairfield at Providence

4 p.m.

ACCN — Evansville at Louisville

BTN — North Carolina Central at Iowa

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington)

ESPN2 — Bowling Green at Michigan

FS1 — Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Stanford

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Melbourne, Fla.

6 p.m.

ACCN — College of Charleston at North Carolina

BTN — Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

FS1 — Western Michigan at Butler

SECN — Morehead State at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

FS2 — St. Peter’s at St. John’s

PAC-12N — California at Oregon State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Charleston Southern at North Carolina State

BTN — Tennessee Tech at Indiana

CBSSN — Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Semifinal, Melbourne, Fla.

FS1 — Central Connecticut State at Connecticut

SECN — Jacksonville State at Alabama

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California Baptist at Southern California

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

10 p.m.

BTN — Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin

FS1 — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UCLA at San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Longwood at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at North Carolina State

GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

NBCSN — Liga MX Playoff: Club América at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Quarterfinals Leg 1

