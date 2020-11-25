REGION — Here is the spruce Mountain High School honor roll. Congratulations to you all and keep up the good work.

Seniors:

Highest Honors – Drew Delaney and Kaden Maberry

High Honors – Julianna Adams, Alicia Bridges, Hannah Coates, Rachel Hanson, Kaitlyn Paul

Honors – Auriana Armandi, Abigail Bernard, Jordan Blais, Jordan Blanche, Megan Brown, Alexia Davis, Jack Gilbert, Sara Henderson, Rhys Howard, Hanni Johnson, Ainsley Kachnovich, Madeline Labonte, Mattison Richards, Bradley Shamba, Douglas Tibbetts, Hannah Turcotte.

Juniors:

High Honors – Courtney Hogan

Honors – Jayden Achorn, Owen Bryant, Madelyn Castonguay, Leah Gilbert, Kaila Godbey, Paris Howes, Brendan Jacques, Dominic Leone, Isaiah Marques, Ella Plourde.

Sophomores:

Highest Honors – Emma Towers, Lucas Towers

High Honors – Lily Bailey, Brooke Brochu, Chance Brooks, Caitlyn Brown, Ava Coates, Emily Dubord, Abrahm Geissinger, Samuel Perkins

Honors – Connor Blanche, Ryleigh Castonguay, Angelina Davis, Emma Diaz, Mariyah Fournier, Mackenzie Guay, Garrett Hunt, Kyra Langlin, Peyton Martin, Kaylee Mercier, Mackenzie Michaud, Gabriella Rodriguez, Owen Schwab

Freshmen:

Highest Honors – Leah Burgess, Faith Maurais, Jonah Moore

High Honors – Kasey Burns, Megan Craig, Acadia Guay, Aubrey Kachnovich, Connor Roy

Honors – Hunter Bibeau, Arianna Donahue, Elizabeth Grondin, Mary Hamblin, Brett Hubbard, Bryce Marston,

Gabriel Mason, Olivia Mastine, Payton Medrano, Anna Plourde, Brenden Veilleux.

