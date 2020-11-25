LIVERMORE FALLS —In order to do our part in slowing the community spread of Covid-19, Treat Memorial Library will be returning to curbside service only starting Tuesday, November 24. Curbside service for pick-up of books and other library materials will be available Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve.

For those who prefer browsing, curbside menus will also be available to help with your book selection. Staff will also be available to assist with printing, copies, and faxing through curbside. Inter-library loan services will also still be available. This is a sad decision to have to make, but the safety of the community is top priority right now. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please call 897-3631 if you have any questions. Please be safe and well!

Treat Memorial Library Book Club is back via Zoom! Our selection for December is The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery by Ronald Chase, which recounts a real life bank robbery in Northern Maine. Our discussion for this title, which is part of our Maine history series, will be Thursday, December 10 at 3 p.m. over Zoom. Please call the library if you would like a copy of the book through curbside before the discussion date.

Getting in the holiday spirit? It’s time to chase those winter blues away with Holiday Craftorama Thursdays on Facebook at 4 p.m.! Tune in to make some festive winter crafts!

Stories help us escape the everyday and relate to others. We share some of our favorite picture book stories every Wednesday on Facebook at 10 a.m. with Online Story Time.

Speaking of escape, our Armchair Traveler Game is a good opportunity to do so! With a roll of our dice, we give you the continent, date, compass direction, and weather. The rest of the story is up to your imagination! Join us Tuesdays at 1 p.m. for the game on Facebook.

If you need some book recommendations, we tell you about some of our favorites with Bonkers for Books! We’ll tell your about what we’ve been reading, old and new, Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 26 at noon on Facebook!

Our new arrivals include the Gothic novel Plain Bad Heroines by Emily M. Danforth, the poetry collection Break Your Glass Slippers by Amanda Lovelace, and the middle grade ice skating novel Ana on the Edge by A.J. Sass. Check out our catalog for our other new arrivals!

Please note that the library will be closed Thursday, December 24 for Christmas Eve and Friday, December 25 for Christmas Day. The library will be closing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 31 for New Year’s Eve.

Treat Memorial library would like to remind our patrons that we are open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. We also have curbside service Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. Please call 897-3631 for more information.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

