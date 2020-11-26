Santa Visits Oxford events cancelled
OXFORD — Due to Virus and CDC Guidelines not being safe for Public or Committee, Santa Visits Oxford will not be able to be out and about doing their festivities this year. We are hoping to be back on track next year! HAPPY HOLIDAYS from Santa Visits Oxford and all his Helpers!
