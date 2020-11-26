PORTLAND — The Maine Cheese Guild recently nominated four new board members, including chef Ciana Godin of Alice & Lulu’s in Carrabassett Valley.
The Maine Cheese Guild is the oldest of the American Cheesemaker Guilds, founded as an education-focused nonproft in 2003 to support and encourage the Maine cheese-making community. The Guild uses its collective voice to promote Maine cheese and cheesemakers, educate cheesemakers and consumers, coordinate resources and share the joy and art of regional cheeses. In 2021, the Guild will be announcing its first Maine Cheese Awards.
