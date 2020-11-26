Butch the kitten and his four-legged friends from Responsible Pet Care want to wish you a happy Thanksgiving. They are grateful to all the people that have helped them throughout the pandemic with donations of food and money; and they feel blessed to be part of this community.

There are many dogs, cats and even some rabbits that would love to become part of your family and spend Thanksgiving with you. You can make an appointment for a private visit to the shelter to find your new friend by calling 207 743-8679. Responsible Pet Care is following the Covid virus guidelines to ensure a safe visit.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

