SOUTH PARIS — Paris Public Library Board of Trustees recently recognized retiring Board member Raymond Glover for his 45 years of service on the Board by making him a Trustee Emeritus. For many years, Mr. Glover has been the Vice President of the Paris Public Library Association and has been the corporate registered agent with the state for over 25 years. Readily and regularly assisting in a wide-range of library programs and events, his skills at the cash-box during the library’s annual used book sales will be especially missed.

Mr. Glover joins Jane Gibson and Carolyn Blais as Trustees Emeritus for the Paris Public Library. His retirement opens a Trustee position on the Library’s Board, which oversees the library and its operations. Anyone who is a resident of Paris, 18 years old or older, is invited to apply to join the Board of Trustees, which meets in the evenings of the third Thursday of the month. For more information, please call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

filed under: