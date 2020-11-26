Cream of Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

This delicious leftover turkey soup that will have you making turkey all winter long!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups slice mushrooms (about 4 ounces)

¾ cup celery, diced medium

¾ cup carrots, diced medium

¼ cup shallots, diced

¼ cup all purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper ground

4 cups reduced sodium chicken broth

1 cup wild rice – cooked per package directions

3 cups cooked turkey ( or chicken) shredded

1/3 cup low fat sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

1.Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, celery, carrots and shallots and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add flour, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

2. Add broth and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits. Add rice and reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook until the rice is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in turkey (or chicken), sour cream and parsley and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes more.

