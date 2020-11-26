SOUTH PARIS — Join Joseph Wax, author of “Final Mission: the North Woods,” for an author talk, via Zoom, on Thursday, December 3rd, at 7 p.m. Dr. Wax’s book covers the events surrounding the crash of a B-52 Stratofortress on Maine’s desolate Elephant Mountain on January 24, 1963, killing seven of the crew.

If interested in participating in the discussion, please contact the Paris Public Library for the meeting link. For anyone unfamiliar with the Zoom app, library staff can also assist. Call the Paris Public Library at 743-6994 or email [email protected] Information can also be found on the library’s Facebook or webpage, www.paris.lib.me.us.

